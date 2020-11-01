Thomas (Tommy) Raymond Lattimore, 53, Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020 with his sister Debbie by his side. Tommy was born in California and was predeceased by his parents, Major George James Lattimore, USMC, Retired and Francis Lukasavage Lattimore. Tommy was a very skilled framer and carpenter. He enjoyed both baseball and football and was a wonderful artist. He also collected Invicta watches.
Survivors include his sister Debbie Lattimore Wing (Paul); brother, George M. Lattimore (Angie) of Austin, Texas; cousins, Jim Eifler and Tammy Eifler Barbier of New Jersey, Bobby Eifler of Ohio; nieces, Jennifer Wing of Suffolk, Paige Lattimore Keen of Texas, Hailey Lattimore of Chesapeake; special friend Amanda Stewart and by many friends he called family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322. At the families request attendees are asked to wear a mask and follow the social distance guidelines.
The family would like to thank Carlos Moore, Mike Squeglia and the Green Run High School Alumni Class of 82-90 for their support during Tommy's illness and funding his memorial and celebration. Friends are to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
