Altmeyer Funeral Home - Maestas Chapel
1801 Baltic Ave.
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 428-1112
Thomas Richard Paul, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Virginia Beach. Tom was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Thomas and Marjorie Hock Paul. He is also predeceased by his loving wife, Rose Mary Paul; his daughter, Susan B. Paul and a son, David C. Paul. Tom worked as geophysicist at Texaco for overs twenty-five years, conducting oil exploration using seismic maps from Trinidad to the North Slope of Alaska. He lived in Colorado, Wyoming and Texas before settling in Huntington Beach, California, where he raised his family. Upon leaving Texaco, Tom moved back to his home state of Michigan, where he retired as President and General Manager of Michigan Oil. He purchased a farm there and enjoyed raising a variety of animals. For the last few years, Tom lived in Virginia Beach to be closer to his sons, David and Dan, spending his time listening to live music, hanging out at the local coffee shop and most importantly, looking forward to his daily lunchtime cribbage matches. Tom is survived by his children, Thomas Michael Paul, along with his wife, Jill and Daniel Robert Paul, and his wife, Stephanie; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and will be missed by all.

There will be A Celebration of Life at a later date at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Maestas Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
