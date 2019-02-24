Resources More Obituaries for Thomas McVey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas S. McVey

IN LOVING MEMORYTHOMAS S. MCVEY RA, AIAAUGUST 2, 1947 – FEBRUARY 3, 2019Thomas Sanford McVey, a long term resident of Reston and Norfolk, Virginia passed away in peace following a terminal illness on February 3, 2018 in Aldie, Virginia. During all stages of his illness he showed remarkable courage and grace. Throughout he was enveloped by love and steadfast support from his wife Theresa, who never left his side.Thom was born on August 2, 1947 in Wilmington Delaware to Catherine Henry and E. Ross McVey and lived there until his father moved the family to Falling Waters, West Virginia where he spent his childhood. Thom graduated from The Massanutten Military Academy in 1965, then went on to complete a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture and Master's degree in City Planning at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York in 1975. Thom started his architectural career in New York City working on residential designs in the East Hamptons. In 1978 Thom and his wife, Theresa moved to Reston, VA where he designed bus maintenance facilities for the MTA in Washington D.C. They later moved to Norfolk, VA where he joined the firm MMM Design Group as Vice President until retiring in 2012. Thom was most recognized in his career for his expertise in designing maintenance and correctional facilities.Thom was married for 40 years to his best friend Theresa Cerullo McVey. Together they shared a love for the seaside, and enjoyed wintering at their condo in West Palm Beach and summering at their condos on the Upper East Side in New York City and the Outer Banks. Their favorite pastimes were collecting modern art and contemporary furniture, remodeling condos, and entertaining family and friends. Thom was preceded in death by his parents Katherine and E. Ross McVey and his two dogs Chelsea and Annie Dog. Thom is survived by his wife Theresa Cerullo McVey and two brothers Ross McVey and John E. McVey. He has an extended family of in-laws, nieces and nephews in New York, New Jersey, Florida, and California. Thom was known by all for his kindness and quiet gentle spirit. He will be deeply missed by his wife, family, friends, and all who knew him. A private funeral mass will take place at a later date for immediate family members. Condolences may be sent directly to Theresa McVey. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019