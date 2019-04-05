Thomas Skinner Brothers, 77, died on April 4, 2019 after a long illness. Born to the late Reginald Edward and Lucy Kittrell Brothers on April 16, 1941, he died in the home where he was reared. He was also predeceased his older brother Reginald, Jr.Tom attended public schools in Suffolk and graduated from Suffolk High School where he was Co-Captain of the Red Raiders football team his senior year. After attending Augusta Military Academy for a year, he went to Virginia Military Institute. Soon he returned to Suffolk to join his father in Reginald E. Brothers Co.He was married for 57 years to his high school sweet heart, Betsy, whose loving care made it possible for his last days to be spent at home. Tom was a hardworking man who, in spite of his strong work ethic, was always ready to enjoy a joke- especially his old favorites- or a meal with friends in Suffolk or Nags Head. So many of these friends he had know his whole life. For years he and Betsy hosted a Christmas party for children where Tom was the Spirit of Christmas dressed as Santa- a funny Santa. As long as health permitted, he enjoyed tending a garden and then helping Betsy with pickling and canning. Tom was a lifelong member of St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church where he was Baptized on Pearl Harbor Day on December 7, 1941 and later served on the Vestry. He frequently cooked for church functions. At the Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, he often cooked his own homemade sausage, smoked I his backyard smokehouse. Tom was a member of Suffolk Elks Lodge #685.He is survived by his beloved wife Betsy and his precious daughter Elizabeth Brothers Dolan of Suffolk and his dear granddaughter Elizabeth Bartlett Dolan on Washington, DC. Also surviving are his sister Joan Kittrell Vinson and her husband Robert of Wichita Falls, TX, and Nags Head; and his special nieces and nephews Rob, Loring, Kit, Luelen, Joe, Jim, Katrine, Lee, Tina and Thad. Tom is also survived by his devoted little dog Lucy. A service celebrating Tomâ€™s life will be conducted on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 3 PM at St Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church, 213 N. Main St. Suffolk VA 23434 by The Very Rev. Dr. Keith Emerson. Burial will be private in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3 to 4:30 PM. The family is grateful to Lisa White, to special care givers and to Compassionate Care Hospice for their faithful help with Tomâ€™s Care. Memorials may made to St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church or to the Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts, 110 Finney Ave, Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary