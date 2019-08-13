|
|
Tom Specht, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was a resident of Auburn, Alabama, for the past twenty years, formerly of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Destin/Freeport, Florida. He was born in Weltytown, Pennsylvania, to the late Lester, Sr. and Elsie Myers Specht. He was one of nine siblings.
He is preceded in death by his siblings: Meryl, Mae, Harry, Lester Jr., Maryann, and Joe Specht.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Donna Miller Specht; children: April Specht Olive (David), Thomas Brock Specht (Melissa); and grandchildren: Lindsey, Ben, and Erin Olive, Stephen Cameron Specht; two brothers: Mel, Bill Specht; as well as loved ones: Jean, Bobby, and Robin Wright.
Tom retired from a distinguished 33 year military career in the Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard. He did what few ever do, going green to gold. He enlisted and worked through the ranks, becoming an officer, and eventually retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. He was a graduate with honors of St. Leo College in Florida. He was a Gideon, and served as a deacon at Purpose Baptist Church. Tomâ€™s greatest love was for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Tom was an avid golfer and fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
A funeral service will be 2:00pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, with visitation starting at 12:30pm at Purpose Baptist Church with Reverend Toby Stone of Defuniak Springs, Florida, Jeff Fair of Opelika, Alabama, and Reverend Tom Grantham of Opelika, Alabama officiating. Burial will follow at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama.
Flowers will be accepted, or those desiring to make memorial donations the family requests they be made to Gideons International.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019