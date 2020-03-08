|
|
SFC Thomas T. Conley, USA (Ret.), of Chesapeake, VA, reported for heavenly duty by taking the stairway to heaven in the early morning of March 2, 2020.
Thomas was retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service. He was a very proud Vietnam Veteran, where he served 31 months. He was also a proud Yinzer who supported the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irene; two sons, Brian and Shane; mother, Margaret Conley; brother, John F. Conley; sister, Carol Conley (William Praglusky); half-brother, Sean F. Conley; half-sisters, Joan M. Conley (Darian DeBolt), Jamie Penniston and Josephine M. Conley (Pedro Maldonado); very dear sister-in-law, Anna Crow (Spencer); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his fur babies, Tallus, Molly, Ice and Pearl.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-Brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020