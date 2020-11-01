Thomas Uron Hardesty "Mule", 58, passed away on October 29, 2020 at 8:15 AM surrounded by his two sons and family. Tom was the son of Paul and Barbara Hardesty. He is survived by his two sons, Joseph Paul Hardesty and Thomas Martin Hardesty and his sister and two brothers, Kim Barnhill, Jeff Hardesty, and Dan Hardesty. Tom was proud of his sons and family and loved gathering together to share a meal and talk. He was a master plasterer for 42 years and a proud business owner for 34 years. His motto was "No Job Too Small." He enjoyed fishing for white perch and was good at it. Just tell him when and how many you wanted to catch, and he would have your line busy and bucket full. Tom loved to play guitar and was performing early on, playing with his brother Jeff in a band called Stumptown. His favorite music came from The Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Tom was a humble and content man. His greatest endeavor was to do good for his sons and see them do well. As a committed father he passed down his knowledge and wisdom which his sons will apply wherever they go and in all that they do. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Centerpoint Community Church at 253 Saint Lukes Church Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Friends are encouraged to visit www.omanfh.com
to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.