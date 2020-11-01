1/1
Thomas U. Hardesty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Uron Hardesty "Mule", 58, passed away on October 29, 2020 at 8:15 AM surrounded by his two sons and family. Tom was the son of Paul and Barbara Hardesty. He is survived by his two sons, Joseph Paul Hardesty and Thomas Martin Hardesty and his sister and two brothers, Kim Barnhill, Jeff Hardesty, and Dan Hardesty. Tom was proud of his sons and family and loved gathering together to share a meal and talk. He was a master plasterer for 42 years and a proud business owner for 34 years. His motto was "No Job Too Small." He enjoyed fishing for white perch and was good at it. Just tell him when and how many you wanted to catch, and he would have your line busy and bucket full. Tom loved to play guitar and was performing early on, playing with his brother Jeff in a band called Stumptown. His favorite music came from The Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Tom was a humble and content man. His greatest endeavor was to do good for his sons and see them do well. As a committed father he passed down his knowledge and wisdom which his sons will apply wherever they go and in all that they do. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Centerpoint Community Church at 253 Saint Lukes Church Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Friends are encouraged to visit www.omanfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Centerpoint Community Church
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Centerpoint Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved