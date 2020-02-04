|
|
On Friday, January 31, 2020, Retired Virginia Beach Deputy Police Chief Thomas V. Irving, loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away at age 76. Tommy was surrounded by his loving family when he left to be with our Lord after a courageous battle against Pulmonary Fibrosis.
The family will receive guests for visitation at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, Virginia on Thursday February 6th, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
A celebration of Tommy's life and funeral service will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, Virginia Friday February 7th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park 1110 N. Great Neck Road Virginia Beach, Virginia.
To view the entire obituary online please visit H.D. Oliver's website at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020