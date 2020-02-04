The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Irving
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Vincent Irving

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Vincent Irving Obituary
On Friday, January 31, 2020, Retired Virginia Beach Deputy Police Chief Thomas V. Irving, loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away at age 76. Tommy was surrounded by his loving family when he left to be with our Lord after a courageous battle against Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The family will receive guests for visitation at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, Virginia on Thursday February 6th, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A celebration of Tommy's life and funeral service will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, Virginia Friday February 7th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park 1110 N. Great Neck Road Virginia Beach, Virginia.

To view the entire obituary online please visit H.D. Oliver's website at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -