Cdr. Thomas W. Summerlin (Ret.) passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019. Born in Atlanta, he and his brothers grew up in south Georgia, where he remembers spending summers cropping tobacco. After graduating from Emory University he completed OCS and joined the Navy. His first tour of duty took him around the world and he was hooked. His two tours in Italy and those on USS Harlan County LST 1196 and USS Spiegel Grove LSD 32 were the highlights of his 26 year career and he loved every minute of it.



After retirement from the Navy he joined the firm of Cherry Bekaert where he worked until February. Although he enjoyed the work, he especially treasured the camaraderie of his friends and colleagues there. While Tom loved and played all sports, a member of his varsity basketball and baseball teams, his true love and passion was for Georgia football. Every Saturday afternoon in the fall was dedicated to his Dawgs.



As an active member of his church community he served in several positions on the Vestry at St. Aidanâ€™s Episcopal Church and for 12 years as Treasurer. Closest to his heart is Chanco on the James where he served 2 terms on the Board, once again as Treasurer. He dedicated his work and effort to promoting the campâ€™s continued growth and development so that all children could have the opportunity to enjoy summer camp life.



Tom will be greatly missed by wife Susan; his lifelong companions brothers David and his wife Rhonda and Curtis and his wife Gail; his dearly loved sons Michael and his wife Denise, Stephen, Andrew and Peter; his treasured granddaughter Emily; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Tom leaves a long legacy of optimism and hope, generosity, love, and compassion for all of us whom he touched. The memorial service will be held July 20th at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers Tom has suggested memorial gifts may be made to Chanco on the James, 394 Floods Dr., Spring Grove, Va. 23881 or Hope House Foundation, 801 Bousch St, Suite 302, Norfolk, Va. 223510. Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 16 to July 20, 2019