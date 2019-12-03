|
Thomas Wayne "Tommy" Leary, 90, of 2209 Rocky Hock Road, Edenton, NC, died Monday, December 2, 2019, in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Mr. Leary was born in Chowan County on March 30, 1929, and was the son of the late Thomas Stillman Leary and Delsie Perry Leary. A retired farmer, for many years he owned and operated both Green Leaf Farms and Green Leaf Plant Farm. A member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, he was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Emily Knock; and by brothers, The Rev. Billy Gray Leary and Jack Dawson Leary.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Jean Hollowell Leary; two sons, Tony Stillman Leary, and Terry Wayne Leary and wife, Lisa, all of Edenton; two sisters, Julia Elmore of Edenton and Ruth Clark of Durham; four grandchildren, T.J. Leary of Chesapeake, VA, Lindsey Lindsay and husband, Nick, of Asheville, Tyler Leary and wife, Emily, of Edenton, and Elizabeth Jordan and husband, Heath, of Hobbsville; and three great-grandchildren, Tripp Leary, Grayson Leary, and Clara Gray Jordan.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Rusty Womack. A private burial will follow in the Leary Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
