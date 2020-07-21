1/1
Thomas William Klamerus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas W. Klamerus of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away on July 18, 2020. Born in Ashland, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Klamerus. Tom was a US Army Veteran and worked several years with the Western Electric Company. He joined the Norfolk Police Department and served 30 years dedicated to police service.

He was a member of the Police Honor Guard and spent the later years in the Forensic Division attending schools in Richmond, Virginia Beach, and the FBI Academy. Tom was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3. He attended Holy Trinity Church in Norfolk, Virginia.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Janet, of 51 years. He is survived by his daughter Amy Shay (Frank IV) and grandchildren Sarah and Frank V. He also leaves behind three brothers, William, Robert, and Richard Klamerus.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10 am with a funeral service at 11 am and a burial to follow at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 6329 E. VA Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 22, 2020
I always enjoyed working with Tom over the years. He was always such a pleasant person to talk to. I know he will be missed by many. Bless your family and may he rest in peace.
James Robertson
Coworker
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Boe Bostjancic
Coworker
July 21, 2020
It was an honor and privilege to have served with Tom! Respected and admired for his integrity and dedication. Rest In Peace my brother!
Rick Snively
Coworker
July 21, 2020
One of my fondest memories of Tommy was one afternoon after roll call I was in my van heading over to my district in Berkeley when he came running out of the Public Safety Building, stopped me and said he needed a photo on me and my van. He never said what he wanted it for but that he would send me a copy of it. True to his word, a couple of days later there was an envelope with the photo in it addressed to me in my mail box at the Ist Precinct. It proudly hangs on the wall in my office along with all of my other police memobrelia. Thanks Tommy...Rest in Peace Brother. Sadly another member of our family has left us behind, but we will always cherish his memory.
Edward J. Douglas
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tanya Bland
July 21, 2020
Rest in Peace Pal!
Rick Bowling
Coworker
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Arthur Leccese
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved