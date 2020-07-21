One of my fondest memories of Tommy was one afternoon after roll call I was in my van heading over to my district in Berkeley when he came running out of the Public Safety Building, stopped me and said he needed a photo on me and my van. He never said what he wanted it for but that he would send me a copy of it. True to his word, a couple of days later there was an envelope with the photo in it addressed to me in my mail box at the Ist Precinct. It proudly hangs on the wall in my office along with all of my other police memobrelia. Thanks Tommy...Rest in Peace Brother. Sadly another member of our family has left us behind, but we will always cherish his memory.

Edward J. Douglas

Coworker