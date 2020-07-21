Thomas W. Klamerus of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away on July 18, 2020. Born in Ashland, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Klamerus. Tom was a US Army Veteran and worked several years with the Western Electric Company. He joined the Norfolk Police Department and served 30 years dedicated to police service.
He was a member of the Police Honor Guard and spent the later years in the Forensic Division attending schools in Richmond, Virginia Beach, and the FBI Academy. Tom was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3. He attended Holy Trinity Church in Norfolk, Virginia.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Janet, of 51 years. He is survived by his daughter Amy Shay (Frank IV) and grandchildren Sarah and Frank V. He also leaves behind three brothers, William, Robert, and Richard Klamerus.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10 am with a funeral service at 11 am and a burial to follow at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 6329 E. VA Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
