Tommy, born May 5, 1959 to Frances and the late, William Stewart, passed away at the age of 59 on December 7, 2018. Tommy is survived by his daughters, Rachel Carey and Shannon .Thompson: son-in-law's Joshua Carey and Michael Thompson: Brother, Ronald Stewart and five grandchildren: Vivian, Elijah, Carson, Emma and Aislyn. Friends and Family may attend the Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00 pm at the Aragona Moose Lodge located at 3133 Shipps Corner Road in Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019