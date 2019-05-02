|
Evangelist Thomasine Elnora Lundy McClendon, 79, peacefully transitioned into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 28, 2019. A resident of Virginia Beach, VA. She served for 22 years as pastor of the Bethel Apostolic Church in Chesapeake, VA. Evangelist McClendon is survived by her four children, Charles W. McClendon, Anita McClendon-McGee, Thomasine M. Jackson and Kevin M. McClendon. She is also survived by brothers, Thomas H. Lundy and Richard Smallwood; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, two aunts, several god-children and especially the Bethel Apostolic Church family. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Ave, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019