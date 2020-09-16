1/1
Tierney Lynch Ratti
1959 - 2020
Tierney Lynch Ratti, 61, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Vinton, Iowa, died Sept. 12, 2020, at the Sentara Hospice House, in Virginia Beach. She had suffered for several years from complications of Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris, commonly referred to as PRP. Her body was donated for medical research, with interment at a later date. Her family can be contacted at 5571 Baccalaureate Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A Memorial Fund is being set up and posted on social media shortly and her Celebration of Life will be announced there at a later date.

Tierney was born in Vinton, Iowa, on Sept. 11, 1959, the daughter of Tom C. Lynch and Joyce Hagan Lynch. She attended school in Vinton and graduated, with the Class of 1977. Tierney then attended the University of Iowa. Tierney married Charlie Ratti Dec. 17, 1988.

She was very active in creating and directing the Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris support group on Facebook, a part of the PRP Alliance, and helped a lot of people with this debilitating disease.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie; their son, Alex; their daughter, Samantha and grandson, Kane, all of Virginia Beach. She also is survived by her sister, Teresa (Bill) Phillips of Virginia Beach; brother, Thomas (Cindy) of Cedar Rapids; brother, Steven (Pam) Lynch of Cascade; stepmother, Sheila Lynch of Garrison; sister-inlaw, Janet (Pat) Ferguson of Vinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Tim Lynch.

Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. For updated service information and condolences, please visit:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
