Tiffany Marie Squyres, 36, passed away, Tuesday, May 5, 2020.Born in Virginia Beach, she is the daughter of the late William "Bill" Sculthorpe. Tiffany was a 2001 graduate of Hickory High School and a 2005 graduate of Old Dominion University. She enjoyed her puppies, the beach, and spending time with her husband.Survivors include her husband, Shaun; a sister, Kimberley Grimstead and her husband Corey; a beloved niece, Raelynn Grimstead; her stepmother, Rose Sculthorpe; and her stepbrother Jeremy Gibbs.The interment will be private. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com