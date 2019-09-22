|
Timothy Francis Burnett, 46, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13th with his family by his side. Tim was born in Rockville, Maryland on April 1st to parents William Howard Burnett and Elizabeth Brown Burnett. Tim graduated from the University of North Carolina Charlotte and earned a Master of Business from Michigan State University. Tim began his career at Merrill Lynch in 2000. He served as managing director in several markets before recently accepting a position as the Chesapeake Regional Director for Raymond James in Washington, D.C. Tim was a loving father of three who lived life to the fullest. He prided himself on hard work both personally and professionally. Tim was a generous contributor to countless organizations, especially those that enhanced the lives of youth trying to reach their full potential. Upon his death, he gave the ultimate donation of his organs so that three other families could continue their lives with one another. Tim's absence will be felt by many. He is survived by his three children, Harry Burnett, Allie Burnett, and Anslee Burnett; their mother, Lee Burnett; and siblings, Bill Burnett and wife Ellen, Kate Burnett Brewer and husband Bob and Anne Burnett. Also left behind are his nephews, John Burnett, Billy McMillan and niece Laura Burnett. Tim touched the lives of many. A private memorial will be held at a later date. It was Tim's wish to be cremated and his ashes placed in two locations: the family beach house along side his parents in Oak Island, NC, and the rest in the Coliseum in Rome, Italy.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019