1/
Timothy C. Landers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Christian Landers, 67, of Chesapeake, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Ozark, Alabama, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Frances J. Landers.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Carol Landers; children, Eric Landers (Suzanne), Brandi Mallory and Brian Landers; grandchildren, Alyssa, Alena, Dylan, Alexis, Christian, Madison and Hayden; siblings, Charles H. Landers, Jr., David Landers, James Landers, John Daniel and Peggy Dixon as well as a large extended family.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, 23322. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved