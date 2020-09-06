Timothy Christian Landers, 67, of Chesapeake, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Ozark, Alabama, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Frances J. Landers.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Carol Landers; children, Eric Landers (Suzanne), Brandi Mallory and Brian Landers; grandchildren, Alyssa, Alena, Dylan, Alexis, Christian, Madison and Hayden; siblings, Charles H. Landers, Jr., David Landers, James Landers, John Daniel and Peggy Dixon as well as a large extended family.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, 23322. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
