Timothy Wood, 37, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Timothy was born August 25, 1981 to George and Margaret â€œPeggyâ€ Wood in Memphis, Tennessee. Timothy graduated from Craigmont High School in Memphis. Timothy met the love of his life, Christina Wood, when she was 19 and he was 21. They met through Timothyâ€™s sister, Christine, in Memphis. Timothy and Christina married and relocated to Virginia Beach to raise their family. The Woodâ€™s union was blessed with four children, Terra, Makayla, Ilaina, and Timothy Junior. Timothyâ€™s family was everything to him. He loved to spend his weekends with his wife, children, and close friends, sharing laughs at cookouts or cheering on his favorite football team, The Alabama Crimson Tide. Timothy was a talented mechanic and worked at Vail Automotive for many years. As a motorcycle enthusiast, Timothy loved to take Christina riding on the back of his Hayabusa 1300. He loved dogs and enjoyed spending lazy mornings in bed snuggling with his wife, daughters, and dog, Kane. Timothy was a truly singular man, touching the hearts and lives of everyone he met. In addition to being predeceased by his parents, Timothy is now reunited with his beloved son, Timothy Junior. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Christina; his three daughters Terra, Makayla, and Ilaina; his sisters Christine and Amanda, his brothers Derek, Scott, Jay, and Joey; his mother in law Emily; his sister in law Amber; his Aunt; his nieces and nephews; a closely-knit group of friends that served as an extended family; and a vast community of loving friends, coworkers, neighbors, and acquaintances. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Parkway Christian Center, 601 Volvo Pkwy., Chesapeake, Virginia. Flowers and contributions may be sent to Parkway Christian Center. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary