Timothy Fields Sr., 63, of Portsmouth, passed away on June 4, 2020. Tim is predeceased by his fathers, David L. Fields, Sr. and Charles A. Jefferson, Jr., son, Gary Fields and sister Barbara Smith. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Melinda Jefferson, special friend, Adah Stephenson; children, Tonya Williams, Timothy Fields, Jr., Travis Stephenson, and Monae Stephenson; a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held between 2 - 5 pm June 14 at Corprew Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 12pm, June 15 at Corprew Funeral Home Chapel with interment immediately following at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit https://www.corprewfuneralhome.net/obituaries/timothy-fields-sr/691/ to leave your condolences.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.