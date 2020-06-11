Timothy Leon Drummond of Norfolk, Virginia passed away suddenly on May 4, 2020 in Houston, TX. He spent his time there working as a computer analyst for the radiology department at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. Tim was a longtime Norfolk resident and graduated from Frederick Military Academy. He is survived by his father; Thomas, daughter; Imalia, sister and brother-in-law; Heather and William, brothers; Thomas II and Todd and brother and sister-in-law; Gary and Debbie, as well as nephews; Thomas III and Kaiden. He also leaves behind many other family members and friends around the world. He was a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception and past board member. Timothy was a fun loving father, son and brother. He was a light in many people's lives and will forever be loved and missed dearly by all that knew him. A mass will be celebrated at 11 AM, June 12 in the Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception. 232 Chapel St. Norfolk, VA by Fr. James Curran. The burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



