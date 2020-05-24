Timothy Patrick Larkin
1954 - 2020
Timothy P. Larkin, 65, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2020.

Tim, a native of Portsmouth, was the son of the late Robert W. and Lillian L. Larkin. He was an Army Veteran, shipfitter, and welder. Tim loved riding his Harley, was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, Timothy P. Larkin II (Sarah), and Robert W. Larkin II (Ashley); a sister, Deborah L. Mason (Billy Joe); a brother, David W. Larkin (Sandy}; his grandchildren, Brianna, Emily, Alyssa, and Harper; mother of his children, Cynthia; several nieces and nephews; and loyal Golden Retriever, Daisy Mae. In addition to his parents, Tim was predeceased by his brother, Ronald "Chico" Larkin; and his granddaughter, Hannah B. Larkin.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 25th, at Foster Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26th, at Church of the Resurrection, 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
MAY
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Miss u. Ride high.. love u Glen
Glen Estes
Friend
