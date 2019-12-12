|
Timothy Ree "Tim" Rary, 56, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1963 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Tim loved the outdoors, hunting and riding motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Rary, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth R. Rary; children, William Seth Rary and Ashten Ree Rary R.N.; parents, Thomas H. Rary and Linda Rary; brother, Troy K. Rary and wife, Kathy; niece, Blair; his beloved dog,"Ginger"; and several other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6-7:30 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701. A celebration of life will take place at a later date, details will be available online.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local SPCA or Humane Society.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019