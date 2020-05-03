Tim Phillips, 52, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away at 2:30 am on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Son of Niles "Jack" Phillips and Patricia Elaine Phillips of Virginia Beach. Brother of Kimberly Lane Phillips Rizzo; brother in law, Michael Rizzo, niece Jordan Lane Rizzo and nephew Brandon Michael Rizzo of Fairfax Station, VA. Born and raised in Virginia Beach, Tim played on various sports teams which included, Bronco Boys Baseball, Bayside Youth Leagues-basketball, soccer and lacrosse. He attended The New England Culinary School-West Palm Beach, FL. Tim was a chief/cook at the Brass Bell for 15 years. He was devoted to his work. His love was golf and he enjoyed playing golf with his dad and golfing for a week with Brass Bell friends yearly in the Outer Banks. Memorial Contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice House, VB or the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.