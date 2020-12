Or Copy this URL to Share

52, of Virginia Beach, VA, died peacefully in the arms of his loving wife the morning of November 16, 2020 of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). Full obit and condolences www.altmeyerfh.com

