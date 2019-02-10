NORFOLK- Tina, 47, passed away on February 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after a courageous fight with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Calvin; three sons, Trey, Ty and Trent; mother, Carol Thompson; father, Frank Thompson; brother, Frank Thompson and wife Nina (children, Liam and Lea); in-laws, Patti and Calvin Hanchey; brother-in-law, Kelly Hanchey and wife Starr (children, Shane and Hunter); aunts, Phyllis Thompson and Tricia Baldwin; two labs, Rigger and Vader; and many extended family and close friends.Tina cherished every moment with her family. She loved watching her sons play baseball. Her wish before she died was to see Trey, Ty and Trent play baseball at Norfolk State. She did not get to see them play, but she will always be there in spirit cheering them on. Tina loved family, the beach, deep sea fishing, music, family trips, being with friends, exercising with her buddies at the JCC, and decorating for Halloween and Christmas. The Hanchey home was always open to family and friends, especially baseball players, to have fun, listen to music, watch sports and eat plenty of great food. She will be missed dearly.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 11 AM at Ghent United Methodist Church, 531 Raleigh Ave., Norfolk. A Celebration of Tinaâ€™s Life will follow at the Knights of Columbus, 211 W. Government Ave., Norfolk, from 12 PM to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, Tina requested donations be made to the Myrtle Beach Safari that she visited and loved last spring. The links to the safari website and for donations are myrtlebeachsafari.com and rarespeciesfund.orgTina will be cremated and her ashes scattered at sea with her family doing what they love, deep sea fishing. Tina wanted to thank all of you for your prayers and care during her fight with cancer. Her family would like to thank everyone for their love and support. We are blessed to have so many wonderful people in our lives. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary