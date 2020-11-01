SUFFOLK- Tobie Thevenin, 80, was promoted to heaven on October 29, 2020. A native of Huntington, WV, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Thevenin. Tobie was the retired owner/operator of Opel Parts and Service in Chesapeake and also retired from the Army National Guard and Air Force Reserve with 33 years of service. He was a member of Living Waters Christian Fellowship in Chesapeake.
Tobie is survived by his wife, Harriett V. Thevenin; son, James W. Thevenin and wife Debbie; and brother, Terry Thevenin.
The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Monday, Nov. 2, from 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2 PM at Greenlawn Mausoleum Chapel in Chesapeake. www.SturtevantFH.com