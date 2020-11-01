1/
Tobie Lee Thevenin
SUFFOLK- Tobie Thevenin, 80, was promoted to heaven on October 29, 2020. A native of Huntington, WV, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Thevenin. Tobie was the retired owner/operator of Opel Parts and Service in Chesapeake and also retired from the Army National Guard and Air Force Reserve with 33 years of service. He was a member of Living Waters Christian Fellowship in Chesapeake.

Tobie is survived by his wife, Harriett V. Thevenin; son, James W. Thevenin and wife Debbie; and brother, Terry Thevenin.

The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Monday, Nov. 2, from 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2 PM at Greenlawn Mausoleum Chapel in Chesapeake. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
NOV
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
