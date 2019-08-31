|
AHOSKIE, NC - Todd Allen Mitchell, age 42, passed away suddenly, Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019 while working in Rich Square, NC.
Todd was born on January 1, 1977 in Wheeling, West Virginia. Todd was a fun-loving guy that loved life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. Todd strived to adhere to his faith and his personal relationship with the Lord and reading his bible daily. Todd was the co-owner and operator of Albemarle Core Supply. He was a loving, father, son, grandson, brother, and friend that will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Todd was preceded in death by his dad, David Morse, his infant son, Forrest Bryce Mitchell, and stepbrother, Jeffrey David Morse.
Todd is survived by his loving mother, Tammy Grelles Morse, son, Alexander Kyle Mitchell of Albany, NY; daughter, Skyler Haze Mitchell of Hobbsville, NC; step-brother, David Thomas Morse, Jr. of Colerain, NC; half-sister, Kristen Mitchell of Ohio; and his grandmother, Marilyn Jean Grelles of Elizabeth City, NC, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and extended family.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening, August 31, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm and Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, NC.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, NC.
Memorial donations may be made to the
