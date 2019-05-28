Tom M. Chastain, Jr., 74, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 26, 2019.Born in Portsmouth, VA, Tom was raised in South Norfolk and graduated from Oscar F. Smith High School. He retired as Senior Estimator from BAE Systems, belonged to the Norshipco Alumni and longtime member of the North Carolina Beach Buggy Association (NCBBA). He was a proud contributor to the Family Ties Team. Most of all, he loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren.Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Tom M. Chastain, Sr., Jean Moon and grandparents, James Clark Bagley and Corrine White Bagley. Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 54 years, Priscilla S. Chastain; two daughters, Elizabeth P. Chastain (Rory Carmody) and Amy P. Chastain (Marek N. Hill); grandchildren, Isabella Chastain and John Patrick Carmody; brother, Ronald G. Chastain; and his many cousins by the dozens.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Wednesday, May 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park on Thursday, May 30, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 28, 2019