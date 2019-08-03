Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Messiah
816 Kempsville Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
Chief Petty Officer AETC , Tom Rohrer, 50, of Chesapeake, VA passed away at home on July 23rd surrounded by his wife, Christina, and his children, Mary, Tyler, Lucy, Andy, and Quincy. Tom was born in Vietnam on June 19, 1969, from where he and his mother were airlifted out in 1974. He is survived by his mother, Linda (Hai) Eldred, his parents, Dennis (Earl) and Terri Rohrer; his brother, Joey and his sister, Mandi and their families; his in-laws, Kit & Bette Lawrence of VA Beach, and brother in-law, Ian Lawrence & family of Louisville, KY. Tom loved America and served his country wholeheartedly in the Coast Guard from 1995 until his death. AETC Rohrerâ€™s career included C130H aircrew and C27J program assignments In Elizabeth City, NC; Miami, FL; and Clearwater FL. Notable awards include Coast Guard Commendation Medal (2), Coast Guard Achievement Medal, and Coast Guard Letter of Commendation (3). A celebration of life will be held on August 10th at 11 a.m. at Church of the Messiah, 816 Kempsville Rd. in Chesapeake, VA 23320
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 3, 2019
