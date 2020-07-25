1/2
Tommie Edward Moore
Tommie Edward Moore, 77, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020. He was born in Kenvir, KY to the late Joseph Moore & Otheta Barnes.

Tommie proudly served and retired from the US Navy and continued his civil service retiring as a police officer from the Norfolk Naval Base.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Agustina A. Moore; 7 children; 6 grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m, with words of remembrance at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at The Minor Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with burial following at Roosevelt Memorial Gardens. A full obituary and condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Minor Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 25, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
