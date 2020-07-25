Tommie Edward Moore, 77, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020. He was born in Kenvir, KY to the late Joseph Moore & Otheta Barnes.
Tommie proudly served and retired from the US Navy and continued his civil service retiring as a police officer from the Norfolk Naval Base.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Agustina A. Moore; 7 children; 6 grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m, with words of remembrance at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at The Minor Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with burial following at Roosevelt Memorial Gardens. A full obituary and condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com