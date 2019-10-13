The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Tommie Kay Dudley Obituary
Tommie Kay Hollifield Dudley ascended from this life on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was the wife of the predeceased Roger Albert Dudley; the daughter of Herbert Ray and Inez Hollifield of Alabama.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Suffolk and former member of Thalia Lynn Baptist of Virginia Beach. She was a member of several art galleries; the Women of the Moose, Tidewater Western square Dancers, Amateur Ballroom Association, The Red Hat Ladies, The Arc of Virginia, Lifelong Learners of CNU and the Elizabeth River Artists.

Tommie Kay is survived by her daughter Patricia Lips, her husband Donald and grandson Tony of Chesapeake. Her son Russell Dudley, his wife Jo Anne and grandson Ryan of Mechanicsville. Daughter Cynthia Dudley of Suffolk. Her brother Jim Hollifield, his wife Rose. Her sister Debra Myers and niece Holly all of Alabama. She left behind a dear companion and many friends. As her grandson once said "my grandmother was forever young." She truly loved her family and friends.

Tommie's visitation will take place at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Drive, VA Beach, 23462) on Thursday, October 17, from 10:00 AM until 12:00PM with her service following.

In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to The Arc of Virginia.

Condolences can be left at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019
