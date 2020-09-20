A retired Chief in the US Navy. He was born in 1939 in Clarksville, Arkansas. He graduated from Sikeston High School, attended Southeast Missouri State University and received an associate degree from Tidewater Community College. He was a caring father, a generous man and the best friend you could ever hope to have. He had the best personality, always making new friends everywhere he went.
Tommie is survived by his two children Mark Bridges (Molly), Vanessa Bridges (David Stenstrom), their mother Simone Ryan, their sister Laura Garibay (Robert), and 5 grandchildren Chloe Bridges, Luke Bridges, Phoebe Bridges, Julian Garibay, and Sam Garibay. He is also survived by four sisters Barbara Love, Pat Bridges, Virginia Bridges (David Dupont), Glenda Bridges along with nieces and nephews Karen Love Turner (Mark), David Love, Krista Taylor Morton (Justin), Ashley Taylor and Tobias Morton all of whom are loved dearly. Tommie was predeceased by his father B.L. Bridges Jr and mother Velma White Bridges whose love, faith and encouragement enabled him to be the man we loved. Tommie treasured running (completed two marathons), golf, football (Arkansas Razorbacks and the Redskins - a 50 year season ticket holder), the beach, martinis, travel, and his friends. He is grateful to God for a full life.
A Private Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. . While the service is private, it may be viewed via livestream on H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Facebook page. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Virginia Beach Rescue Squad or The Wounded Warrior Project
and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.