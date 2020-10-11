1/
Tommie Lou Buckelew
At her home, with her family at her side, Tommie Lou Buckelew passed away on October 9, 2020 in her 92nd year. Tommie was the beloved wife of the late Oscar Buckelew and the much-loved mother of Nell Armstrong (Bill), Mary Buckelew, Patricia Mayo (Al) and Janet Heath (Matt).

She was the devoted grandmother of John Donahoo, Jr., Eric and Elliott Armstrong, Zachary Mayo, Alison Scott, Jessica Yip and Alex Heath and the great-grandmother of Tanner, Josh and Jane Donahoo, Lila and Maren Scott, Lillian Armstrong and Ari Yip. Tommie leaves a legacy of caring, sharing and love for family and neighbors. These were values instilled by her parents, Thomas and Rosa Wakefield.

Tommie and her twelve siblings were raised on her family's farm located in the hills of Nauvoo, Alabama. It was on the farm where she developed a kind and sharing heart, her independent spirit, a strong work ethic and self-sufficient determination. Tommie is survived by three of her 12 siblings: DeeBart Wakefield, Christine Dodson and Connie Seales.

There will be a family burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Union Mission or the Norfolk SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
