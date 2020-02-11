The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Tommy James Woosley III

Tommy James Woosley III Obituary
Tommy James Woosley, III, 33, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1986 in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was predeceased by his uncle Joe.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Vega Woosley; stepchildren, Josh, Sean, and Austyn; parents, Tommy James, Jr. and Annette Marie Woosley; and several other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel with Rev. Ted Woosley officiating.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 11, 2020
