|
|
Tommy Moody Buchanan, 86, lost her battle with Alzheimer's on October 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Effie and George Moody. She was predeceased by her first husband, James "Jimmy" Bryant and her beloved siblings, Louise, Anne, Garland, Hazel, Jacqueline, Isabel, Barbara and Shirley.
Tommy was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Christian Church and sang in the choir for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Prime-Time Singers. For many years she arranged music for the local nursing homes, bringing joy to residents, staff and families.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, affectionally known by family as "Poppy" Lionel "Buck" G. Buchanan; daughter, Connie Thurnher and husband David of Portsmouth; son James Bryant and wife Debbie of Suffolk; grandchildren Tori Thurnher, Cole Thurnher, and Desiree Bryant; and great grandchildren Delaney T. Davis and Rowan Thurnher; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Bethlehem Christian Church at 10:30 AM, 1549 Holland Road, Suffolk VA 23434, with burial following the service at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday October 23 from 6 to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethlehem Christian Church or The , 6350 Center Dr Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 22, 2019