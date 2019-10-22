The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethlehem Christian Church
1549 Holland Road
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Moody Buchanan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy Moody Buchanan Obituary
Tommy Moody Buchanan, 86, lost her battle with Alzheimer's on October 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Effie and George Moody. She was predeceased by her first husband, James "Jimmy" Bryant and her beloved siblings, Louise, Anne, Garland, Hazel, Jacqueline, Isabel, Barbara and Shirley.

Tommy was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Christian Church and sang in the choir for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Prime-Time Singers. For many years she arranged music for the local nursing homes, bringing joy to residents, staff and families.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, affectionally known by family as "Poppy" Lionel "Buck" G. Buchanan; daughter, Connie Thurnher and husband David of Portsmouth; son James Bryant and wife Debbie of Suffolk; grandchildren Tori Thurnher, Cole Thurnher, and Desiree Bryant; and great grandchildren Delaney T. Davis and Rowan Thurnher; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Bethlehem Christian Church at 10:30 AM, 1549 Holland Road, Suffolk VA 23434, with burial following the service at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday October 23 from 6 to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethlehem Christian Church or The , 6350 Center Dr Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now