|
|
Tonilee M. Oliverio, 72, passed away peacefully at home on September 10, 2019. Tonilee was a lifelong educator who is survived by her husband Paul; two sons, Jared and his wife Alyson, and Justin; three grandsons, Cooper, Eliot, and Charles (C.J.); her brother David Murphy, and aunts, uncles, several cousins, and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Ruth Murphy, and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by a service celebrating her life at 11 a.m., at Hope Lutheran Church 5350 Providence Road in Virginia Beach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019