On June 09, 2019 Tony Madison Whitehead, 80, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born on October 07, 1938 in Scotland Neck, NC to his predeceased parents Moses Whitehead and Mamie Whitehead- Moore. He married the love of his life, Elsie Harris Whitehead in February 1972. Later, they were blessed with their only child Tracey Whitehead. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Blvd. Family will receive friends on Wed. from 6 to 8:00 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Third Baptist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019