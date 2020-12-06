Tony Peter Anthony, age 86 of Newport News, beloved husband, father, and grandfather was called to his eternal home to be with His Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on December 1, 2020. He passed peacefully in the place he loved the most, his home, surrounded by those who loved him the most.
A public viewing and Trisagion (short prayer service) will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Newport News, VA. Temperatures will be checked and facial masks and social distancing will be required. A private family service will be held on Monday, December 7.
For full obituary, see www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/obituaries
.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.