Dear Marika,

It was with sadness that Judy and I learned today of Tony's passing. We extend our sincere condolences to you and your family.

Being a sports' fan, I admired the good work of Tony and being a long term Peninsula citizen, I appreciated his commitment to our community. Even more, it was my good fortune to experience the warmth of his friendship.

You are in our thoughts and prayers as we pray you are comforted by God's sustaining grace in a meaningful way at this time.

Gordon

Gordon Gentry