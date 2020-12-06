1/1
Tony Peter Anthony
{ "" }
Tony Peter Anthony, age 86 of Newport News, beloved husband, father, and grandfather was called to his eternal home to be with His Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on December 1, 2020. He passed peacefully in the place he loved the most, his home, surrounded by those who loved him the most.

A public viewing and Trisagion (short prayer service) will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Newport News, VA. Temperatures will be checked and facial masks and social distancing will be required. A private family service will be held on Monday, December 7.

For full obituary, see www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Viewing
03:00 PM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
DEC
7
Funeral service
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
DEC
7
Burial
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
December 5, 2020
I was so sorry to read about your beloved husband’s (and father’s) passing. I know how losing your spouse and father really hurts. The peninsula was a better place because of him. All of you will remain in my thoughts and prayers during this time. God Bless all of you.
Kitty Dichtel Heffington
December 5, 2020
Dear Marika,
It was with sadness that Judy and I learned today of Tony's passing. We extend our sincere condolences to you and your family.
Being a sports' fan, I admired the good work of Tony and being a long term Peninsula citizen, I appreciated his commitment to our community. Even more, it was my good fortune to experience the warmth of his friendship.
You are in our thoughts and prayers as we pray you are comforted by God's sustaining grace in a meaningful way at this time.
Gordon
Gordon Gentry
December 5, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
December 5, 2020
I send my thoughts and prayers to you Marika, Melissa and Kathy. Tony will be remembered by many.
Joan Upshaw
