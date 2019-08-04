The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Tracey Dula Fentress


1961 - 2019
Tracey Dula Fentress Obituary
Tracey Dula Fentress passed away at the age of 58 in Melbourne, FL on July 30, 2019.

Left to cherish her memory are her father, Donald Fentress (Gail), her brother, Trent Fentress; her sister, Erinn Henning (Bruce) and their children, Bodhi & Emmarie. Her Uncles, Duke Fentress (Brenda), Fred Dula (Edie), and her aunt, Shirley Fentress. Also, her special friend, Tony Griffith; to who we will be forever grateful for the love & care he gave Tracey during their time together.

She was predeceased by her mother, Sara Dula Fentress; her sister, Brook Fentress; her uncle, Robert Fentress & aunt, Anne Dula Tyree.

Tracey was a free spirit who was her happiest when she was walking the beach with the sun on her face & her toes in the sand; beach combing with her faithful companion, Sebastian.

Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA.

A celebration of Traceyâ€™s life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
