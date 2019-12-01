Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Brett Reed Memorial Presbyterian church
King William County, VA
Tracey Michelle Berry


1973 - 2019
Tracey Michelle Berry Obituary
Tracey Michelle Berry departed this life unexpectedly on November 21, 2019 in a tragic apartment fire. Tracey was born on December 15, 1973. She was preceded in death by her father Dr T. Cornell Berry Jr. She is survived by her mother, Martha K Berry, her brother T. Cornell Berry III (Lesley), her two nephews, Sam and Clark Berry, her aunts Chris Krewatch and Bonnie Cryer and her many cousins. She was a very caring and loving person, who wanted to take care of everyone close to her. She had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially her dogs and cats. She grew up in Virginia Beach and maintained a lot of special relationships with her high school friends. She loved being at the beach with the sun, sand and surf, hanging out with all her friends. After high school she became a dental assistant for her father at his practice in Pungo. She enjoyed the easy-going personalities of the patients she served down in the country. She moved to Richmond and then Salem to be closer to the mountains and made many lasting friendships there. There will be a graveside service at Brett Reed Memorial Presbyterian church in King William County on December 4th at 1 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
