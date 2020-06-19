Or Copy this URL to Share

Tracy Wilson-Mizzell, born August 3,1963, a retired dietary aide of Norfolk, Va, passed June 17, 2020. Tracy is predeceased by her parents, Catherine Wilson and Linwood Lucas. Tracy leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Travis Wilson; sisters Brenda Guy and Shaquitta Gilliam; brothers, Terry Wilson, Brian Wilson, George Washington, Thomas Wilson and Tyrone Drawing; grandchildren, Zaccheus Woddard, Amiya Harold, Au'Nesti Harold and Chynarose Wilson; uncle, Barry Carter and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley. A viewing will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at Metropolitan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store