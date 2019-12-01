|
|
EDENTON, NC- Tracy Ruth Link, 54, passed away on November 21st, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA the daughter of Leslie Ruth Jewell and the late Thomas Richard Link. Tracy was a successful and proud small business owner in the city she loved, Portsmouth, VA. She employed many great people while owning and operating both Eagle Security Services and Integrity Security Services. As a dedicated member of her community she was an active member of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, board member of STARBASE Victory and Criminal Justice Board, and coordinated the revitalization of the Portsmouth Safety Town. Her efforts led to her being selected as a Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business owner.
She is survived by her loving mother, Leslie Jewell; husband William Frisa; sister, Wendy Ford and her husband, David; sons, Brandon Link and wife, Ashley, Joey Miale and wife Olivia, and Christopher Miale; Granddaughters, Anna Miale, Raelyn Link, and Alana Miale.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 6th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Therese in Chesapeake, VA. A time of visitation and luncheon will follow the service. At the center of Tracy's heart was care and concern for our brothers and sisters who experience homelessness. To honor her passion in lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless, Inc., "Honoring Tracy Link", 800 Williamsburg Avenue, Ste. B, Portsmouth, VA 23704. Electronic donations can be made via their Facebook page. Condolences may be registered online at www.SturtevantFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019