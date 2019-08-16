|
Trafton J. Daigneault, 74, passed away August 13, 2019 in Virginia Beach. He was born on August 1, 1945 in Pawtucket, RI. He was a tremendous fighter, who fought long and hard against Parkinsonâ€™s disease. He was a retired accountant and an Air Force veteran. Trafton could bring smiles to all with his sense of humor. A memorial service will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Chesapeake Chapel. A reception will immediately follow the service in the funeral home social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinsonâ€™sâ€™ Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019