The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1416 Cedar Road 
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 548-2200
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1416 Cedar Road 
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trafton Daigneault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trafton J. Daigneault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trafton J. Daigneault Obituary
Trafton J. Daigneault, 74, passed away August 13, 2019 in Virginia Beach. He was born on August 1, 1945 in Pawtucket, RI. He was a tremendous fighter, who fought long and hard against Parkinsonâ€™s disease. He was a retired accountant and an Air Force veteran. Trafton could bring smiles to all with his sense of humor. A memorial service will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Chesapeake Chapel. A reception will immediately follow the service in the funeral home social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinsonâ€™sâ€™ Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trafton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now