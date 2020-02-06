The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Travis Michael Cesil, 36, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born in Fairfax, VA to Robert Mann and Kerry Ryan Cesil. He graduated from Deep Creek High School, loved snowboarding and was an avid soccer enthusiast, playing during school for the Chesapeake Recreational League and coaching for his daughter's YMCA team. He was an electrician employed by Electrical Connections, Inc.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, Robert "Buddy" and Kerry Cesil; daughter, Chloe Ann Cesil and her mother Lauren Ball; sister, Allison B. Reece and her husband Bryan; niece, Avery Reece; nephews, Zachary and Ryan Reece; paternal grandfather, Virgle Bolton; and numerous extended family and dear friends.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake with reception to follow. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a note to the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020
