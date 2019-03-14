The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Tremayne E. Cuffee Obituary
37, passed away March 9, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Ari L. Cuffee; four children, Tremayne, Aaliyah, Mia, Malachi; parents, Juanita L. Marable (Vernon) & Steven A. Cuffee Sr. (Selina); two siblings, Emma M. Cuffee, Steven A. Cuffee Jr; grandmother, Helen L. Tillmon; and other relatives and friends. Celebration of life service, 11am, Sat., Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, Chesapeake. Visitation 7-9pm, Fri., Beach Funeral Services.www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 14, 2019
