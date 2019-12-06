The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Branch Community Church
Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA
On December 3, 2019, Heaven gained another angel as Trey Duncan was taken far too early. At the age of 23, his presence on this earth has ended and his greater purpose in heaven is now being served.

Trey is survived by his loving parents Rick and Nancy Duncan, beloved sisters Layney and Gracie Duncan, cherished grandparents Dennis and Nancy Hedspeth and Richard and Vickie Duncan, Uncles Denny, Troy and Pat, Aunts Tammy, Cathy, Michele and Jessica, and adoring cousins Garrett, Hunter, Lauren, Noah, Jonah and Faith. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Joyce Duncan. In addition to close family, Trey has an extended community of family and friends whom adored him so very much.

Trey was born October 4, 1996 in Virginia Beach, VA, and graduated from First Colonial High School. He continued his studies at Old Dominion University. Trey had a passion for any and all sports. He excelled in baseball allowing our family to spend many weekends traveling to watch him do what he loved. While at First Colonial, Trey helped lead his baseball team to the State semi-final game. Trey also developed a love for surfing and snowboarding. Outside of sports, Trey became quite an accomplished guitar player. He spent hours playing the songs of his idol, Slash, and enjoyed playing with his Uncle Troy in an annual concert to benefit Toys for Tots.

To know Trey was to also know his love for his family, Disney World and of course CHRISTMAS. "Mr. Christmas" would often be caught playing Christmas tunes in July.

A celebration of Trey's life will be held at Spring Branch Community Church on Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach on Monday, December 9 at 2pm. To honor Trey's love of Christmas, we ask that families bring a Christmas Ornament that reminds you of him to hang on a tree that we will cherish.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the McShin Foundation, 2300 Dumbarton Rd, Richmond, VA 23228, http://www.mcshin.org in Trey's memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 6, 2019
