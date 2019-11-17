|
Troy Scott Umberger, 50, of the 3500 block of Collins Blvd., passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was a self-employed flooring installer.
Survivors include his wife, Heather Merkle Keller Umberger; two sons, Seth Umberger of Suffolk and Dylen Keller of Portsmouth; his father, Thomas Umberger of Portsmouth; a sister, Tammy Rector of Blacksburg; and a brother, Timothy Umberger of Suffolk. He was predeceased by his mother, Treva Umberger.
Services were held at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 17, 2019