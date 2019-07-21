Trudy passed on July 14th. The Ocean View native was born in Norfolk â€" a Granby gal. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Kathleen Brown, and siblings Robert, Carolyn, William, and Kathleen.



She is survived by her beloved son, Robert Reid Ramming and his wife Sharon (Midgett), her brother, James W. Brown and his wife Suzanne, and by ten nieces and nephews. She was married to George E. Ramming, deceased, and Walter G. Neff, deceased.



For over forty years, Trudy called Sandbridge her home and was an active member of that community. She enjoyed her bridge clubs, her many friends, visits from her niece, Linda, and watching the sun set over Back Bay.



Honoring Trudyâ€™s wishes, she will be cremated and no formal service will be held. The family will host a private remembrance and celebration of her life at her home in Sandbridge. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019