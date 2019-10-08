Home

Trudy Kitchin Kohl


1943 - 2019
Trudy Kitchin Kohl died Sunday, October 6, 2019. A native of Virginia Beach, she was born October 14, 1943, the daughter of William Hugh and Jakie Edge Kitchin. Trudy was a graduate of Old Dominion University and the State University of New York at Courtland. A devoted wife, mother, and friend, Trudy was a longtime teacher in the Virginia Beach Public Schools. She is survived by her husband of fifty one years, William Joseph Kohl of Virginia Beach; two children, Kevin Kitchin Kohl of Holly Springs, NC, and Christopher Scott Kohl of Virginia Beach; a sister, Annie Alberi of Virginia Beach; and three grandchildren, William Carter Kohl, Charles Pearson Kohl, and Corinne Anna Kohl, all of Holly Springs, NC. She was preceded in death by her brother, William H. "Butch" Kitchin III, of Virginia Beach. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 8, 2019
