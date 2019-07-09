The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Tucky Golden Obituary
PORTSMOUTH â€" Tucky Golden of Shamrock Dr. passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio; and was preceded in death by his parents, John and Joye Golden and his brother, Robert Golden. Tucky never met a stranger; and will be most remembered for his sense of humor; fondness for cars and telephones; but most of all the love for his family and friends

The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 â€" 7 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. A private graveside service will be held in Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to at www.michaeljfox.org/donate

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 9, 2019
